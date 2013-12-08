Preview: Seton Hall at Rutgers

Seton Hall will be without second-leading scorer Fuquan Edwin when it visits Rutgers on Sunday. Edwin sprained his right ankle in Thursday’s victory over LIU-Brooklyn and is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks, leaving the Pirates without a co-captain averaging 13.8 points with a team-leading 22 steals. “Just seeing him in pain, it was gut-wrenching for all of us,” senior Brian Oliver said afterward. “It’s just tough.”

Rutgers has lost four of its last five games during the reign of first-year coach Eddie Jordan. The former Scarlet Knights’ standout is attempting to instill a higher level of toughness and didn’t see enough of it during Wednesday’s 93-87 loss to George Washington. “We just didn’t play longer and harder than they did,” Jordan said afterward. “That’s one of our mantras is you play longer, harder and smarter than the opponent. They just kept wearing us out and we lost our discipline and we didn’t play harder than they did coming down the stretch.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SETON HALL (5-3): Oliver more than made up for Edwin’s absence by pouring in 26 points and making a career-best eight 3-point baskets against LIU-Brooklyn. The performance tied for third-most 3-pointers in a game in school history and Oliver is 25-of-59 from behind the arc this season. Oliver, who played his first two seasons at Georgia Tech, is averaging 10.6 points, fourth on a team led by Sterling Gibbs’ 14.6 average.

ABOUT RUTGERS (4-5): Four players are averaging in double figures, led by forward Kadeem Jack (15.1, 56.5 percent from the field), guard Myles Mack (15-point average) and forward J.J. Moore (13.4). Jack scored a season-best 26 points against George Washington for his ninth career 20-point outing. The performance of junior guard Jerome Seagers (10.3) was a bright spot against the Colonials as he poured in a career-best 23 points while making 9-of-13 shots, including a career-high five 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers won the last three meetings but Seton Hall leads the series 35-29.

2. The Pirates played just one previous road game, falling in double-overtime to Mercer.

3. Scarlet Knights F Wally Judge has three double-digit rebounding games while averaging a team-leading 7.8 boards.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 74, Rutgers 71