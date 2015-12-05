Preview: Seton Hall at Rutgers

Despite the efforts of freshman guard Corey Sanders, Rutgers carries a three-game losing streak as it hosts Garden State-rival Seton Hall on Saturday. Sanders scored a team-high 17 points but missed a short jumper in the final seconds of the Scarlet Knights’ 69-68 loss to Wake Forest last time out.

Sanders scored 13 points in the second half, but Rutgers made too many mistakes down the stretch and couldn’t hold off the Demon Deacons. “That’s what young teams do -- we can’t get frustrated, we just have to learn from it,” Rutgers coach Eddie Jordan said after the loss. Expect another tight contest against Seton Hall as 17 of the past 20 games in the series have been decided by six-or-fewer points or have gone to overtime. The Pirates, however, walloped the visiting Scarlet Knights last season 81-54.

TV: Noon, ET, ESPNews.

ABOUT SETON HALL (5-2): Seton Hall dropped a 72-64 decision at George Washington Wednesday evening, ending its three-game winning streak. Khadeem Carrington scored a career-high 21 points in the game as the Pirates’ sophomores combined for 49 points. Isaiah Whitehead, another sophomore, leads Seton Hall in scoring at 15.7 points a game and is shooting 35 percent from 3-point range while Angel Delgado is averaging seven points and 9.3 rebounds a contest.

ABOUT RUTGERS (3-4): The Scarlet Knights missed a chance at a signature win over the promising Demon Deacons, blowing a 12-point lead in the second half. Rutgers has three players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Deshawn Freeman with 13.1 points a game on 54.4 percent shooting. Mike Williams is one of four different players to lead the team in scoring and Rutgers has seven different players who average at least 3.3 rebounds a game.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall leads the series 37-29

2. The Pirates lost their only true road game so far this season and are 10-27 on the road over the past four years.

3. Sanders showed no effects a toe injury he suffered in a loss against Clemson two games ago.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 70, Seton Hall 68