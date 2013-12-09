FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 71
December 9, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 4 years ago

Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 71: Sterling Gibbs scored a season-high 27 points to lead the visiting Pirates past the Scarlet Knights.

Gene Teague contributed 16 points, 16 rebounds and five steals as Seton Hall (6-3) snapped a three-game losing streak in the series. Brian Oliver had 11 points off the bench before being ejected and Brandon Mobley also scored 11.

Myles Mack scored 20 points and Jerome Seagers added 18 for Rutgers (4-6). J.J. Moore tallied 13 points and Kadeem Jack had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, who have lost five of six games.

Rutgers trailed by 11 with less three minutes to play before scoring 10 straight points to pull within 72-71 on Moore’s dunk with 1:31 remaining. Gibbs, who hit all 10 of his free-throw attempts, made four straight to push the lead back to five and the Scarlet Knights didn’t score again.

Gibbs had 15 first-half points as Seton Hall led 37-33 at the break. The lead reached 12 points when Oliver drained a 3-pointer five minutes into the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Pirates were without second-leading scorer Fuquan Edwin, who suffered an ankle injury in Thursday’s game against LIU-Brooklyn. … Rutgers forced 20 turnovers but shot just 38.7 percent from the field, including 6-of-19 from 3-point range. … Oliver drew a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected for tossing Rutgers F Junior Etou to the floor while battling for a rebound.

