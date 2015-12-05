Seton Hall 84, Rutgers 55

Sophomore forward Angel Delgado scored a team-high 14 points and corralled a game-high 13 rebounds as Seton Hall routed Rutgers 84-55 in Saturday afternoon’s in-state clash in Piscataway, N.J.

Rutgers (3-5) trailed by just 29-27 with 6:55 remaining in the first half before Seton Hall (6-2) went on an 18-7 run to close the half with a 47-34 lead. The Pirates did not let the Scarlet Knights back into the game in the second half, as Seton Hall led by as much as 28 points to claim the Garden State Hardwood Classic. Rutgers shot just 7 of 31 (22.6 percent) in the second half.

Delgado was not the only Pirate that finished in double-double figures, as freshman forward Michael Nzei added 13 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Sophomore guard Khadeen Carrington led the game in scoring for Seton Hall, thrashing the Scarlet Knights for 18 points.

Guards Mike Williams and Corey Saunders paced Rutgers, scoring 16 and 14 points in the losing effort, respectively.

Seton Hall will return home on Thursday to face Troy in Newark, while Rutgers will look to get back on track against Central Connecticut State at home on Tuesday night.