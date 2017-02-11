St. John's continues its topsy-turvy season Saturday when it takes on visiting Seton Hall in a Big East game at Madison Square Garden. The Red Storm, who spent much of the season rotating between winning and losing streaks, find themselves in win-one, lose-one mode heading down the home stretch.

None of this comes as a surprise to second-year coach Chris Mullin, whose team consists of 11 underclassmen and is led in scoring by a pair of freshmen. "You are going to have tough losses no matter what kind of team you have, but when it's a young team, you can really use those to learn from," Mullin, whose 38 losses as coach are eight more than he experienced in four years as a player at St. John's, told the media. "They're starting to do that a little bit." The Red Storm's most recent tough loss came at the hands of No. 2 Villanova, which means if their form holds true from the last six games, they are looking at a win against the Pirates. Kevin Willard's team hit a stumbling block with five losses in six games, but have seemingly righted the ship behind the play of Angel Delgado with a pair of overtime victories at Georgetown and home against Providence.

TV: Noon ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SETON HALL (15-8, 5-6 Big East): It will be difficult for Delgado to top his performance from the first meeting as the junior registered his first career 20-20 game with 21 points and 20 rebounds. The 6-10 forward has been on a tear since being limited to eight points and six rebounds against Villanova, averaging 18.2 points and 17.4 rebounds over the last five games. Delgado finds himself as the No. 5 rebounder in Seton Hall history and needs 75 to become the fifth member of the 1,000-rebound club.

ABOUT ST. JOHN'S (11-14, 5-7): Bashir Ahmed emerged a solid complement to freshmen Shamorie Ponds and Marcus LoVett, averaging 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last six games. The junior guard had plenty of solid games this season for the Red Storm, but only recently is he doing it with any consistency. Ahmed, who set and tied his season high in shot attempts with 17 against Marquette and Villanova, is shooting 46.2 percent over the last five games to bring his season average to 39.2 percent.

TIP-INS

1. The Pirates won their last two games despite getting a total of 15 points from Desi Rodriguez, who failed to reach double figures in two straight games for the first time this season.

2. Ponds and LoVett are tied for fifth in the Big East at 17.2 points per game.

3. The Pirates won three straight and four of the last five meetings to cut into the Red Storm's 58-38 lead in the series, including 33-28 in Big East play.

PREDICTION: St. John's 89, Seton Hall 83