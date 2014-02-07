Preview: Seton Hall at Villanova

Sixth-ranked Villanova has secured its ninth 20-win campaign in the last 10 seasons and looks to continue one of the best starts in school history when it hosts Seton Hall on Friday. The Wildcats reached 20 victories in 22 games, matching the second-best beginning in school history behind the 20-1 start in 2009-10. Seton Hall is in the middle of the pack in the Big East, but coming off an impressive road victory over Xavier on Saturday.

The Pirates lost 83-67 at home to Villanova on Jan. 8 when starters Fuquan Edwin (knee) and Eugene Teague (concussion) were out with injuries. The Wildcats have won four consecutive games since suffering a 28-point loss against Creighton, the team they share first place with. “Everybody is getting better in this league and if you stop getting better, all of a sudden you are not one of the best teams,” Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters. “So that’s our challenge going forward.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SETON HALL (13-9, 4-5 Big East): Edwin is back in top form and has three 20-point outings in the last five games to raise his average to 14.3, just behind leader scorer Sterling Gibbs (14.4). He has racked up 56 steals – including nine over the last two games – and made 10 3-pointers over the last three outings. Teague, who averages 10.4 points and team-best 8.1 rebounds, has yet to record a double-double in five games since his return after producing six of them prior to the injury.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (20-2, 8-1): Leading scorer James Bell (15.8) had a big game in the upset of Xavier with 27 points, including tying his career best of six 3-pointers. The senior guard has recorded seven 20-point outings while bettering last season’s scoring average by more than seven points and turning into a respected team leader. “I’ve been here four years and seen a lot,” Bell told reporters after the Xavier game. “I’ve got the coaching staff’s confidence and it just allows me to display that to the team.”

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats have won 11 of the past 12 meetings.

2. Seton Hall F/G Brian Oliver (12.2 average, team-best 66 3-pointers) will be back after serving a one-game suspension for violation of team rules.

3. Villanova has made 10 or more 3-pointers 12 times this season after doing so just four times all last season.

PREDICTION: Villanova 82, Seton Hall 71