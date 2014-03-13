Preview: Seton Hall vs. Villanova

Not only is Villanova the top seed in the Big East tournament, but the better news for the third-ranked Wildcats is that they cannot possibly face Creighton until the tournament’s title game. The Wildcats have won 17 of 19 games since New Year’s Eve, losing only their two meetings with the Bluejays by a total of 49 points. Villanova has defeated Seton Hall twice this season - by 16 and 17 points - and will face the Pirates again Thursday in the quarterfinals in New York.

The Big East tournament has a different feel this year as Syracuse, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh reside in the ACC while Louisville, Connecticut and Cincinnati have moved on to the American Athletic Conference. Still, Wildcats coach Jay Wright said this week that “this tournament has always been one of my favorite times of the year. Everybody at Villanova - fans, players, everybody - just loves going to New York, loves being at the Garden and we’re really looking forward to it.” The eighth-seeded Pirates likewise are looking forward to a chance to pull a major upset, although they need to play better than they did Wednesday in a 51-50 squeaker against Butler.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SETON HALL (16-16): Gene Teague led the way with 14 points and 13 rebounds Wednesday and is averaging 14.5 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last four games. Rebounding will be a major key against the Wildcats as the Pirates outrebounded the Bulldogs 36-33 after entering the matchup ranked 296th in the nation on the glass. Fuquan Edwin, the team’s leading scorer this season, shot 4-of-13 against Butler and is 6-of-23, including 0-of-6 from 3-point range, over his last two games.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (28-3): The Wildcats are in good position to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if they can secure their first Big East tourney title since 1995. Wright’s team is nicely balanced with an offense that ranks 28th in the country in scoring and a defense that has given up fewer than 60 points in four of its last five games. Villanova’s top three scorers all average between 14 and 15 points, paced by senior guard James Bell (14.9) and his team-high 81 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova F JayVaughn Pinkston surpassed 20 points in a game five times before the calendar flipped to 2014 but has not scored more than 20 in any of his last 18 games.

2. Wildcats G Darrun Hilliard and F Daniel Ochefu were named co-winners of the league’s Most Improved Player award.

3. After holding Butler to 2-of-18 3-point shooting, Seton Hall must receive a similar effort against Villanova - which makes 9.2 3-pointers per game - if it has any chance of securing the upset.

PREDICTION: Villanova 81, Seton Hall 74