Preview: Seton Hall at Villanova

When Seton Hall constructs its game plan for Monday’s contest at Villanova, the focus of its defensive strategy will undoubtedly be Darrun Hilliard II. The Wildcats’ senior guard is coming off a career-high 31-point performance Saturday against Butler, including the winning 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left. “That’s his mental toughness,” Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters. “That’s a senior not afraid to make the play that loses the game, not afraid to take the shot to win the game.”

The sixth-ranked Wildcats have won six straight games and 10 of their last 11 contests heading into a season-ending, six-game stretch against unranked opponents. They have lost only twice all season - both on the road - although one of those contests came at Seton Hall on Jan. 3. Sterling Gibbs scored 20 points for the Pirates that night, although Seton Hall is 3-8 since that contest and brings a four-game losing streak into Monday’s contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SETON HALL (15-10, 5-8 Big East): The Pirates’ season is unraveling quickly as sophomore guard Jaren Sina, who started 23 games this season, left the team last week in the wake of rumors of chemistry issues and internal strife among the players. Seton Hall trailed by two with under four minutes left against Providence on Saturday before dropping a 69-62 decision despite 20 points from Isaiah Whitehead. Freshman Khadeen Carrington came up big against Villanova in the first matchup but has totaled 22 points in the last five games, shooting 8-of-35 in that stretch.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (23-2, 10-2): Hilliard did a bit of everything against Butler, draining a career-high eight 3-pointers while leading the team with eight rebounds to go along with three assists and a pair of steals. JayVaughn Pinkston added 12 points and has scored in double figures in four of the last five games after doing so once in his previous seven outings. Daniel Ochefu set career highs in the first game against Seton Hall with 19 points and 24 rebounds, although he has since enjoyed a 21-point effort against Pennsylvania.

TIP-INS

1. Gibbs leads the Pirates in scoring at 16.9 points per game but matched his season high with five turnovers and shot 3-of-11 against Providence.

2. During its six-game winning streak, Villanova has scored between 68 and 74 points in every game.

3. Wildcats G Ryan Arcidiacono is looking to bounce back after going scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting against Butler.

PREDICTION: Villanova 70, Seton Hall 60