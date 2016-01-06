Preview: Seton Hall at Villanova

No. 13 Villanova is on quite an impressive run heading into Wednesday’s home date with Seton Hall. The Wildcats have won four straight by margins of 30, 20, 31 and 14 with the final two wins in that stretch coming against then-No. 6 Xavier at home and a solid Creighton squad on the road.

“We played a great game against Xavier and there’s no way we were going to play that well here,” coach Jay Wright said after the Creighton game. “I was concerned how the guys would respond to that.” They responded quite well, in fact, as the Wildcats shot a season-high 68 percent from the floor including a blistering 28-of-32 from two-point range against the Bluejays. Josh Hart scored 25 points and Daniel Ochefu registered 19 on 9-of-10 shooting for Villanova, which has not played a game all season decided by single digits. Seton Hall has taken two of its last three meetings with Villanova and has won seven straight games overall.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SETON HALL (12-2, 2-0 Big East): Isaiah Whitehead averages 15.1 points but is only shooting 34.8 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from the 3-point line. Angel Delgado chips in 9.7 points and 10.3 rebounds and has recorded seven consecutive double-doubles entering Wednesday’s action. Khadeen Carrington averages 13.9 points and has posted multiple steals in six straight games after failing to get more than one in any of his first eight contests.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (12-2, 2-0): Hart leads the team in scoring (15.5) and is a 39.4 percent 3-point shooter - one of many capable threats from long range for Villanova. Ryan Arcidiacono drained seven 3s against Xavier but went 1-of-5 from the arc against Creighton as the Wildcats went 6-of-18 from the 3-point line. Jalen Brunson is in the midst of a six-game hot stretch in which he has made at least half of his shots in every outing while going 11-of-23 from long range.

TIP-INS

1. Following a hot stretch from 3-point range in mid-December, Carrington is 3-of-14 from the arc over his last three outings.

2. Villanova went 16-2 in the Big East last season, but one of those defeats was a 66-61 overtime setback at Seton Hall. The Wildcats shot 31 percent in that outing.

3. Ochefu is 27-of-33 from the field over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 72, Seton Hall 66