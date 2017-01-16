Preview: Seton Hall at Villanova

Seton Hall has been a bit of a nemesis for third-ranked Villanova in recent years but hasn't posted a road win in the series since 1994. The Wildcats aim for their 15th straight home win over the Pirates when the rivals square off Monday in a rematch of last year’s Big East Tournament final.

Villanova has won three straight since suffering its first loss of the season - a 66-58 setback at Butler on Jan. 4. But coach Jay Wright is wary of a Seton Hall team that claimed last year’s conference tournament with a 69-67 win over the Wildcats - albeit behind 26 points and a game-winning shot from Isaiah Whitehead, who now is in the NBA. "Everybody that kind of played off Whitehead last year has gotten better," Wright told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I think they're more balanced. They shoot the 3 better. Everyone shoots the ball better. They rebound extremely well, so I think they're an all-around better team." The Pirates haven’t lived up to that billing recently, dropping two straight - including a 65-61 defeat at Providence on Saturday.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT SETON HALL (12-5, 2-3 Big East): The Pirates make opponents work at the defensive end thanks to the strong inside-outside combo of Khadeen Carrington (18.5 points) and the 6-10 Angel Delgado (14.7, 12.4 rebounds). Carrington, the No. 2 scorer in the Big East, has scored in double digits in every game this season and topped 20 points on eight occasions, while Delgado has posted 11 straight double-doubles and 13 overall on the season. Swingman Desi Rodriguez (16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds) gives the Pirates a third scoring option, but key reserve Myles Powell (9.9 points) is the only other player who averages more than six points and Seton Hall has struggled at the defensive end the last two games, allowing Marquette and Providence to shoot better than 47 percent.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (17-1, 5-1): The Wildcats also rely on a three-pronged attack for most of their offensive production, with Big East leading scorer Josh Hart (19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists) leading the way. Jalen Brunson (14 points, 4.1 assists) and Kris Jenkins (13.9 points) also have been consistent contributors, but freshman reserve Donte DiVincenzo (7.8) stepped up with 19 points in Saturday’s 70-57 win at St. John’s. The Wildcats are tough on the boards and defend the perimeter exceptionally, ranking seventh in the nation in 3-point defense (28.5 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall is the only team in the Big East that has beaten Villanova in each of the first three seasons since the conference was reconfigured in 2013-14.

2. Only two players on Seton Hall’s roster were alive the last time the Pirates won at the Pavilion – Madison Jones was four months old and fellow G Jevon Thomas was three weeks old.

3. The Wildcats have won 46 straight games at the Pavilion, tying the school record.

PREDICTION: Villanova 74, Seton Hall 65