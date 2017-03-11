Villanova holds off Seton Hall

Villanova was reeling and possibly on the verge of being eliminated by Seton Hall for the second consecutive year in the Big East tournament.

Josh Hart simply wouldn't allow it to happen.

Hart had 19 points and 10 rebounds, including the winning three-point play with 9.6 seconds remaining, and second-ranked Villanova held off Seton Hall 55-53 in the semifinals of the Big East tournament before a sellout crowd of 19,812 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Hart, a national player of the year candidate, had 14 points in the second half. The last three sent the Wildcats into the championship game once again.

"I'm not sure what happened, but somehow we got the ball in transition," Hart said. "I kicked it to Kris (Jenkins). I think he was kind of surprised he was so open. And I just saw him shoot it. Right when I saw him shoot it, I knew when he shot he put a little too (much mustard) on it and I was like you know what, just go get it.

"And luckily it bounced in the perfect spot and I was able to just get it and go up with it."

Jalen Brunson scored 13 points and Donte DiVincenzo added nine as top-seeded Villanova improved to 30-3 and advanced to the championship game on Saturday.

The Wildcats, which swept Seton Hall in all three games this season, will face sixth-seeded Creighton or seventh-seeded Xavier.

Hart and Brunson scored the final 20 points for the Wildcats, who overcame an early 11-point deficit. They avenged a 69-67 loss to Seton Hall in the Big East tournament final last year.

Desi Rodriguez led Seton Hall (21-11) with 14 points. Myles Powell and Khadeen Carrington had 11 each.

The Pirates were just 4 of 9 from the free throw line after going 22 of 23 in their quarterfinal victory over Marquette.

Villanova took its first lead with 9:18 remaining when Hart stole the ball at midcourt and drove for a difficult layup and foul. Though Hart missed the free throw, the Wildcats were up 41-40.

Seton Hall responded with four straight points for a 44-41 advantage highlighted by Carrington's 3-pointer.

Four free throws by Hart put the Wildcats back ahead 45-44.

Hart continued his strong play with a clutch 3-pointer to give Villanova a 48-46 lead with 3:57 remaining.

Carrington picked up a huge offensive rebound, putback and a foul for a conventional three-point play and a 53-52 Seton Hall lead with 1:43 left.

After an empty Seton Hall possession in the waning seconds, Jenkins missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer, but Hart swooped in for the rebound and scored while drawing a foul for a 55-53 Villanova advantage with 9.6 seconds remaining.

The Pirates had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Delgado missed a point-blank layup and Hart tossed the ball to the other end as time expired.

"I just missed it," Delgado said. "That's it. I can't tell you nothing right now. It's just something that never happened in my life, the first time. That's it, I've got to live with it."

In an unusual situation, Hart went over and embraced an emotionally exhausted Delgado after the final sequence.

"They're tough, physical and very well-coached and I told Angel, 'You're a heck of a player and just keep going, you've got a bright future,'" Hart said. "And we felt this feeling last year and I said you have this feeling right now. NCAA tournament, don't have this feeling again."

Delgado said, "It's good. He definitely showed class. I'm never going to forget that moment."

Villanova staggered its way to just 20 points in the first half for its lowest offensive output all season.

Seton Hall limited Villanova to 7-of-26 shooting from the field in the first half while pushing to a 27-20 lead heading into the locker room. The Pirates led by as many as 11 points.

Villanova's three seniors -- Hart, Kris Jenkins and Darryl Reynolds -- combined for only six points.

Powell paced Seton Hall with nine points on three 3-pointers.

NOTES: After playing only one minute in the quarterfinal win over St. John's because of a stomach virus, Villanova G Mikal Bridges was back in the starting lineup in the semifinal against Seton Hall. ... Seton Hall F-C Angel Delgado had eight points and eight rebounds, snapping a streak of 13 consecutive double-doubles. ... Villanova was victorious despite eight assists against 12 turnovers. ... Villanova G Kris Jenkins scored only four points after registering a season-high 24 in the quarterfinals.