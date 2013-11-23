Preview: Seton Hall vs. Virginia Tech

Seton Hall was certainly stunned by Friday’s collapse, but the Pirates don’t have much time to dwell on the defeat. Following a disastrous final minute in the semifinals of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic, Seton Hall will return to the court Saturday to face Virginia Tech in the consolation game at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The Pirates fell to Oklahoma 86-85 on Friday, while the Hokies succumbed to No. 1 Michigan State, 96-77.

The Pirates led by six with less than a minute remaining before the Sooners scored the final seven points to complete a stunning rally. “I think we got a little flustered in the last couple of seconds,” Seton Hall guard Sterling Gibbs admitted. “At this point, we can’t really do anything about it.” The Hokies wish they were close in the final minute, but had no answers for Adreian Payne and trailed by as many as 30 against the top-ranked Spartans.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TruTV

ABOUT SETON HALL (3-2): Gibbs finished 17-of-20 from the free-throw line and led Seton Hall with 26 points against Oklahoma. The Pirates, who have scored at least 74 points in all five of their games, finished 30-of-35 from the line, led by Gibbs and Brian Oliver, who went 4-of-4 as part of a 19-point performance. In addition to losing the game, Seton Hall lost forward Patrik Auda for at least one month after he injured his foot Friday.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (3-2): While the Pirates’ free-throw shooting was impressive Friday, the Hokies were no slouch, finishing 14-of-15 from the foul line against Michigan State. Adam Smith went 5-for-5 from the line and finished with a team-high 27 points, while Jarell Eddie added 23 points. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Virginia Tech, which defeated Seton Hall’s former Big East rival West Virginia back on Nov. 12.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall sophomore G Tom Maayan, who reportedly will be rejoining the Israeli military in the near future, chipped in with two points and three assists.

2. Against Oklahoma, Pirates starting G Haralds Karlis had more fouls (four) than points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks combined (one total).

3. Virginia Tech could use more production from its bench after the Hokies reserves totaled 22 points on 7-of-21 shooting against the Spartans.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 68, Seton Hall 67