Seton Hall 68, Virginia Tech 67: Fuquan Edwin scored 18 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 27 seconds left, as the Pirates prevailed in the consolation game of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Edwin added two late free throws to help ice the win for Seton Hall (4-2), which rebounded in this one after absorbing a stunning loss on Friday in which they allowed a 7-0 run in the final 34 seconds to lose to Oklahoma by one. The Pirates had three other players score in double figures against the Hokies - Jaren Sina (13), Brian Oliver (11) and Gene Teague (10).

Jarell Eddie scored 19 points and Ben Emelogu contributed 18 off the bench for Virginia Tech (3-3), which made 10-of-19 3-pointers but converted just 13-of-38 attempts from inside the arc. Eddie also had 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and a steal.

The Hokies led 14-4 less than five minutes into the game, but Seton Hall fought back behind Sina’s 13 first-half points to lead 38-36 at intermission. The teams were neck and neck until Edwin’s jumper with 8:53 left gave the Pirates a 54-49 edge before Eddie’s 3-pointer ignited a rally that put the Hokies ahead 61-57 with under two minutes to play.

Tom Maayan’s layup brought Seton Hall within two points with 1:23 remaining and, after the teams exchanged empty possessions, a wide-open Edwin canned a 3 from the right wing to put the Pirates up 62-61. Eddie then missed a runner and Edwin made two free throws to essentially seal the win, although Virginia Tech did hit two 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds to extend the drama a bit.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pirates G Sterling Gibbs, the team’s leading scorer at 18.8 points per game, managed only four free throws and shot 0-of-8 from the field. ... Maayan, who is expected to depart Seton Hall in the near future to rejoin the Israeli army, finished with eight points and five assists off the bench. ... Devin Wilson had a game-high eight assists for the Hokies.