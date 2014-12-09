Preview: Seton Hall at Wichita State

Wichita State puts its 21-game home winning streak on the line on the line when undefeated Seton Hall pays a visit for a non-conference matchup Tuesday. The 11th-ranked Shockers haven’t been tested often, outscoring opponents by an average of 21.3 points. They should get a fight from the Pirates, who are one of 12 unbeaten teams in the nation and aiming for their first 8-0 start since 2009-10.

Wichita State had its 35-game regular-season winning streak snapped Wednesday in a 69-68 overtime loss at Utah but bounced back in impressive fashion to rout Saint Louis 81-52 on Saturday. “I think watching film of our loss showed us a lot of little things we didn’t do at Utah -- good defense and blocking out, things like that,” junior guard Evan Wessel told reporters. “I don’t think we did too many of those little things wrong (against Saint Louis).” The Pirates have cruised to lopsided victories in four of their seven wins, including an 81-54 romp over in-state rival Rutgers on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SETON HALL (7-0): The Pirates have seen quite a turnaround from a year ago thanks in large part to freshmen Isaiah Whitehead (12.6 points) and Angel Delgado (8.6 points, 10.1 rebounds). Sharp-shooting junior Sterling Gibbs (17.3 points) leads three players who average double figures in scoring along with Whitehead and senior forward Brandon Mobley (10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds). Seton Hall is a dangerous outside shooting team, hitting 41.3 percent from 3-point range with Gibbs leading the way at a 16-for-30 clip.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (5-1): The Shockers have four players averaging double-digit scoring with preseason All-America guards Ron Baker (17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds) and Fred VanVleet (12.5 points, 4.5 assists) leading the way. Senior Tekele Cotton (10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds) has been a mainstay on the Wichita State teams that have made three straight NCAA Tournament trips. The Shockers aren’t big inside -- their tallest starter is 6-7 -- so they might have a tough time against a Seton Hall frontcourt that starts two 6-9 players in Delgado and Mobley.

TIP-INS

1. The Shockers have led at halftime in 16 straight games dating to last season while the Pirates have led at the half in every game this season.

2. Seton Hall leads the Big East with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game, but Wichita State has been outrebounded only six times in its past 45 games.

3. Wichita State has made 10 or more 3-pointers in four straight games and Baker has drained 18 of his last 30 attempts from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 71, Seton Hall 65