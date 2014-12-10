No. 11 Wichita State 77, Seton Hall 68: Ron Baker scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting as the Shockers cruised to their 22nd consecutive home victory.

Fred VanVleet collected 18 points, eight assists and four steals as Wichita State (6-1) handed the Pirates their first loss. Darius Carter racked up 16 points and 12 rebounds while Tekele Cotton added 11 points for the Shockers.

Isaiah Whitehead scored 23 points to lead Seton Hall (7-1), which was undone by 18 turnovers. Sterling Gibbs scored all 19 of his points in the second half while Angel Delgado had eight points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Pirates.

The Pirates pulled out to a 13-8 lead on a Whitehead 3-pointer with 12:05 left in the half before Wichita State reeled off 13 straight points over a four-minute span. The Shockers put together an 11-0 run later in the half to push the margin as wide as 16 before taking a 40-25 lead into the break.

Wichita State’s lead reached its high point when Baker’s jumper made it 53-32 with 14:22 remaining and the advantage hovered between 15 and 20 for most of the second half. Gibbs hit three 3-pointers in the final 2:26 to make the final margin more respectable.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wichita State has led at halftime in 17 consecutive games dating to last season. … Baker has scored at least 15 points in each game this season. … Wichita State was 6-of-13 from 3-point range, snapping a streak of four straight games with 10 or more 3-pointers.