Preview: Seton Hall at Xavie

Seton Hall and host Xavier enter Saturday’s meeting with plenty of work to do to get back in the Big East race. The Musketeers, who haven’t played since last Saturday’s loss to Providence, used the extra practice time to focus on defense after allowing an average of 79.2 points in their last five games. “When it’s five-on-five, a mistake can sometimes be covered up because of the amount of teammates you have on the floor,” coach Chris Mack told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’ve done a lot more of those (one-on-one and three-on-three) drills in the last few days.”The Pirates, 2-3 in their last five games with a pair of one-point road losses and a home defeat to last-place Butler, are looking to solve their inconsistent play. Coach Kevin Willard called his team “a little perplexing” while senior center Eugene Teague said selfishness is hurting the team. “I think we got a lot of guys who are maybe looking for individual accolades, maybe,” Teague told the media after the Butler loss. “I don’t feel like we’re all on the same page as a team. It can be fixed. It just has to be that if guys don’t want to be a part of the team they can’t play there, no matter who they are.”

TV: Noon ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SETON HALL (12-9, 3-5 Big East): Teague averages 10.5 points on a Big East-best 61.9 percent shooting and a team-high 8.4 rebounds. Sterling Gibbs leads the Pirates with 14.7 points per game and Fuquan Edwin adds 14.1 points and has a league-best 53 steals. Brian Oliver is a deep threat, hitting 43.4 percent of his 3-pointers, and Brandon Mobley is coming off a 10-point, 10-rebound, five-block performance.

ABOUT XAVIER (15-5, 5-2): Semaj Christon (21.1 points in Big East play) and the Musketeers, who are 12-0 at home, have raised their scoring average more than six points since league play started. Matt Stainbrook adds 10.9 points and 8.6 rebounds and Justin Martin contributes 10.6 points per game. Christon, Martin and Isaiah Philmore are all shooting better than 51 percent in league play for the Musketeers, who enter the weekend two games back of league-leading Creighton and 2.5 games ahead of Seton Hall.

TIP-INS

1. Edwin has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games, averaging 21.5 points and 3.2 steals in that span.

2. Seton Hall leads the series 4-3 but the teams haven’t played since Xavier’s win at the 2010 Paradise Jam.

3. Xavier ballhandlers Dee Davis, Brandon Randolph and Christon have a combined 2.44 assist-to-turnover ratio in Big East play.

PREDICTION: Xavier 78, Seton Hall 68