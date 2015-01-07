Preview: Seton Hall at Xavier

Seton Hall, coming off back-to-back wins over top-20 teams for the first time since 1992, continues Big East play on Wednesday at Xavier. The Pirates entered the USA Today Coaches Poll Monday at No. 19 -- the program’s highest ranking since it was No. 22 on Jan. 30, 2001 -- after defeating then-No. 17 St. John’s (78-67) on New Year’s Eve and then-No. 5 Villanova in overtime (66-61) on Saturday. Now comes the challenge of back-to-back road games against the Musketeers, who are 8-0 at home including wins over Alabama (97-84) and Georgetown (70-53), and Saturday’s matchup with Creighton, which is 7-1 in Omaha including a victory over Big 12 power Oklahoma.

After finally garnering Top-25 recognition, the Pirates are focused are staying there. “It feels good, but at the same time we don’t want to be one and done,” junior guard Sterling Gibbs, who averaged 22.5 points and six assists in the two wins last week en route to Big East Player of the Week honors, told NJ.com. “We have a tough two games this week with Xavier and Creighton. We want to try and get those wins and not be a team that’s just in the Top 25 for a week and never seen again.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SETON HALL (12-2, 2-0 Big East): Gibbs leads the team in scoring (16.6) and assists (3.7). Freshman Isaiah Whitehead, who ranks second on the team in scoring (11.9) and is shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range, has missed the last three games with a stress fracture in his right foot and will likely miss at least another week. Brandon Mobley, a 6-9 forward, is also averaging in double figures scoring (10.1) while 6-9 freshman Angel Delgado leads the team in rebounding (8.9).

ABOUT XAVIER (10-4, 1-1): The Musketeers come in off a 71-68 loss at DePaul on Saturday despite the first career double-double of 6-6 freshman wing Trevon Bluiett, who finished with game highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds. Bluiett leads the team in scoring (13.1) and is shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range. Center Matt Stainbrook (12.1 points), who leads the team in rebounding (7.4), and guard Remy Abell (10.1), a transfer from Indiana who is shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range, are also averaging in double figures scoring.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall is holding opponents to 25.9 percent shooting from 3-point range, which ranks fourth nationally.

2. Xavier leads the Big East in scoring (79.9) and field-goal percentage (49.8).

3. Gibbs leads the Big East in 3-point shooting (50 percent).

PREDICTION: Xavier 80, Seton Hall 76