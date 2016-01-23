Preview: Seton Hall at Xavier

Sixth-ranked Xavier looks to respond after suffering its first loss at home when dangerous Seton Hall pays a visit on Saturday afternoon for a Big East battle. The Musketeers shot a season-low 35.3 percent and were outrebounded for the first time in 2015-16 in Tuesday’s 81-72 defeat against Georgetown that ended a four-game winning streak.

Xavier dropped to 9-1 at home with the defeat and coach Chris Mack told reporters the team would “put our heads down and figure out a way to bounce back against a very physically tough Seton Hall team.” The Pirates have lost three of their past four games but two of them were against No. 4 Villanova, including a 72-71 heartbreaker on Wednesday at home. “We have a lot of positives to take away from this game,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Williard told reporters Wednesday. “I thought our effort was great. … We will learn from things we didn’t do well, especially towards the end of the game.” Guard Isaiah Whitehead leads the Pirates in scoring (15.4) and registered 21 on Wednesday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT SETON HALL (13-5, 3-3 Big East): Khadeen Carrington (14.7 points) joins Whitehead as a major offensive threat for the Pirates, averaging 18.7 over the past three contests. Desi Rodriguez had 14 points Wednesday, is averaging 11.8 and drains half his shots from the field overall while Angel Delgado converts even more (54.8 percent) of his attempts and leads the league in rebounds (9.5). The Pirates had a season-low six turnovers last time out, but is seventh in the league at 13.7 per game overall.

ABOUT XAVIER (16-2, 4-2): The Musketeers have played decent defensively most of the season (40.6 field-goal percentage against), but allowed 51 percent shooting to Georgetown on Tuesday. Trevon Bluiett is averaging 19.5 points over the last four contests to raise his team-leading mark to 15.4 and grabs 6.9 boards per outing – second on the team behind James Farr (8.8). Freshman point guard Edmond Sumner (11.5 points overall) has scored 25 combined in the last two games since returning from a concussion.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall G Derrick Gordon has averaged 12 points the last three contests – two of them coming off the bench.

2. Xavier G Myles Davis drained at least one 3-pointer in all but one game this season and is 13-for-28 from behind the arc the last five contests.

3. The Pirates lead the Big East in offensive rebounds (13.3) and Xavier is second (13.2).

PREDICTION: Xavier 76, Seton Hall 68