Preview: Seton Hall vs. Xavier

Trevon Bluiett struggled through a difficult postseason for Xavier lastMarch, but the surging sophomore is off to a great start this time around.Bluiett looks to remain hot on Friday, when the second-seeded Musketeers takeon third-seeded Seton Hall in the semifinals of the Big East tournament atMadison Square Garden.

Bluiett emerged as a star during his freshman season but fizzled when the lights gotbrighter in March, averaging 5.7 points on 27 percent shooting in six games -three in the Big East tournament and three more in Xavier’s run to the Sweet16. The All-Big East First Team selection had no issues standing out inThursday’s 90-72 quarterfinal win over Marquette by scoring 24 pointsand going 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Fellow First-Teamer Isaiah Whitehead also recorded24 points to go along with 12 rebounds and six assists as the Pirates outlastedCreighton 81-73 on Thursday. Khadeen Carrington, who was held to sevenpoints in Seton Hall’s 90-81 win over Xavier on Feb. 28, hit five 3-pointers enroute to a career-high 27 points to help the Pirates to their ninth win in 11 games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT SETON HALL (23-8): The Musketeers will be wary of Desi Rodriguez, who topped the 20-point mark in both meetings this season andposted career highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds in the victory late lastmonth. Whitehead has scored at least 22 points in each of his last fivecontests but was just 11-of-35 versus Xavier during the regularseason. The Pirates had a 45-25 advantage on the glass against Creighton andare one of the few teams in the conference that could contend with theleague-leading Musketeers in that category, even winning the battle of theboards in the previous meeting thanks to Rodriguez and Ismael Sanogo (ninerebounds).

ABOUT XAVIER (27-4): Coach Chris Mack’s squad has scored at least 85 pointsin eight of its last nine victories as contributions come from all over.“Offensively, I thought our guys really shared the ball, but that’s nothingnew,” Mack told reporters on Thursday. “We’ve been doing that all year.”Four others scored in double figures against the Golden Eagles - including JamesFarr and J.P. Macura, who notched 12 points apiece in reserve roles.

TIP-INS

1. The winner plays either No. 1 seed Villanova or No. 4 Providence in thetitle game on Saturday.

2. Sanogo is 8-of-10 from the floor and averaging 8.7 rebounds over hislast three contests.

3. Farr has scored in double figures in acareer-high five straight games.

PREDICTION: Xavier 85, Seton Hall 81