Preview: Seton Hall at Xavier

No. 25 Xavier plays its first game without standout sophomore guard Edmond Sumner when it hosts struggling Seton Hall on Wednesday night in a Big East contest. Sumner, who averages 15 points and five assists, suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s 82-77 victory over St. John’s and is lost for the season as the Musketeers try to stay afloat in the league race.

“He’s an awesome kid, a fearless competitor and a terrific teammate,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said of Sumner in a statement. “I’m going to miss coaching him the rest of the year. As far as our current team is concerned, our goals have not changed. Next man up.” The Musketeers have lost four – all against ranked teams - of their last six games overall and must turn to freshman point guard Quentin Goodin, who is coming off a career-high 16 points against St. John’s. The Pirates also need a boost emotionally after dropping four of their last five games, including a 61-54 setback against Butler at home last time out on Jan. 25. “When you lose a home game you’ve got to steal a road game, that’s what it comes down to,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard told reporters. “There’s a lot of basketball left to be played.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SETON HALL (13-7, 3-5 Big East): The Pirates need leading scorer Khadeen Carrington (17.2), a junior guard, to snap out of a slump in which he has made just 8-of-37 from the field and averaged 9.3 points the last three games. Seton Hall has had a week to figure out the answers after shooting just 28.6 percent against Butler as second-leading scorer Desi Rodriguez (16.1) and Carrington missed 25-of-34 shots. Junior forward Angel Delgado, who led the nation in rebounding (12.9) entering Tuesday, has grabbed at least 20 boards in back-to-back games.

ABOUT XAVIER (15-6, 5-3): Goodin had not scored in double figures since the second game of the season against Buffalo before his performance Sunday when he played a season-high 25 minutes. “I think he has improved a lot,” Musketeers leading scorer Trevon Bluiett (18.5) told reporters. “Not too many freshmen would be in that position behind a player that facilitates like (Sumner). But when (Sumner) went down he was there.” Bluiett has averaged 28.3 points the last three contests and junior guard J.P. Macura (14.4) will be asked to produce even more going forward.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier is ninth in the league in 3-point shooting percentage (34.0), one spot behind Seton Hall (34.1).

2. Pirates freshman G Myles Powell is shooting 32.9 percent from the field in Big East play after hitting 40.9 percent in non-conference action.

3. Seton Hall won the final two of three meetings last season, including an 87-83 victory in the Big East Tournament semifinals.

PREDICTION: Xavier 71, Seton Hall 68