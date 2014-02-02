Seton Hall 68, Xavier 60: Fuquan Edwin had 18 points as the Pirates handed the Musketeers their first home loss.

Jaren Sina hit two second-half 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and Brandon Mobley added 11 points for Seton Hall (13-9, 4-5 Big East). Mobley and Edwin each hit three 3-pointers and Edwin led the Pirates with six rebounds along with three assists and three steals.Semaj Christon led all scorers with 21 points on an 8-of-14 shooting performance and Matt Stainbrook added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Xavier (15-6, 5-3). The Musketeers went 16-of-28 from the foul line in the close game.

Mobley’s 3-pointer gave Seton Hall a nine-point lead with less than 11 minutes left in the first half before Myles Davis hit a 3-pointer that kickstarted an 8-0 run that gave the Musketeers their first lead. Justin Martin added a driving layup off a Brandon Randolph steal with 1:10 left in the half that propelled Xavier to a 28-27 advantage at the break.

The teams traded the lead seven times in the second half before a 14-4 run - including a 3-pointer and a four-point play from Sina - pushed Seton Hall ahead 64-55 with 3:30 left. Stainbrook and Christon had back-to-back baskets in the final 90 seconds to get Xavier within 65-60 but the Musketeers had a turnover and two missed 3-pointers in their final three possessions.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seton Hall’s 27 first-half points were the fewest allowed by Xavier since the Musketeers gave up 27 in their non-conference finale against Wake Forest on Dec. 28. ... The Pirates went 8-of-22 from the 3-point line, including 5-of-11 in the second half, while the Musketeers hit just 2-of-14. ... Xavier was 12-0 at home this season and had a 13-game home win streak dating to last season.