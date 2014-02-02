FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seton Hall 68, Xavier 60
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 2, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

Seton Hall 68, Xavier 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Seton Hall 68, Xavier 60: Fuquan Edwin had 18 points as the Pirates handed the Musketeers their first home loss.

Jaren Sina hit two second-half 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and Brandon Mobley added 11 points for Seton Hall (13-9, 4-5 Big East). Mobley and Edwin each hit three 3-pointers and Edwin led the Pirates with six rebounds along with three assists and three steals.Semaj Christon led all scorers with 21 points on an 8-of-14 shooting performance and Matt Stainbrook added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Xavier (15-6, 5-3). The Musketeers went 16-of-28 from the foul line in the close game.

Mobley’s 3-pointer gave Seton Hall a nine-point lead with less than 11 minutes left in the first half before Myles Davis hit a 3-pointer that kickstarted an 8-0 run that gave the Musketeers their first lead. Justin Martin added a driving layup off a Brandon Randolph steal with 1:10 left in the half that propelled Xavier to a 28-27 advantage at the break.

The teams traded the lead seven times in the second half before a 14-4 run - including a 3-pointer and a four-point play from Sina - pushed Seton Hall ahead 64-55 with 3:30 left. Stainbrook and Christon had back-to-back baskets in the final 90 seconds to get Xavier within 65-60 but the Musketeers had a turnover and two missed 3-pointers in their final three possessions.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seton Hall’s 27 first-half points were the fewest allowed by Xavier since the Musketeers gave up 27 in their non-conference finale against Wake Forest on Dec. 28. ... The Pirates went 8-of-22 from the 3-point line, including 5-of-11 in the second half, while the Musketeers hit just 2-of-14. ... Xavier was 12-0 at home this season and had a 13-game home win streak dating to last season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.