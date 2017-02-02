Bluiett carries Xavier past Seton Hall
CINCINNATI -- Trevon Bluiett scored 24 points, including a go-ahead jumper with 4.4 seconds left, lifting Xavier to a 72-70 victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night at Cintas Center.
The Musketeers (16-6, 6-3 Big East) were playing their first game since point guard Edmond Sumner sustained a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday at St. John's.
Xavier got a scare Wednesday night when Bluiett went down with a right ankle injury in the first half. The guard returned moments later after getting his ankle taped, and he ended up being the hero.
Myles Powell tied his career high with 26 points for Seton Hall (13-8, 3-6 Big East). Desi Rodriguez added 16 for the Pirates.
Seton Hall tied the score 70-70 on Khadeen Carrington's layup with 11 seconds left. His potential game-winning 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer.
Seton Hall leads the series 9-6, but Xavier has won three straight against the Pirates at Cintas.
The Musketeers missed their first seven shots on Wednesday. However, Xavier went on a 7-0 run late in the first half to go ahead 23-16 on Bluiett's 3-pointer. Seton Hall responded with a 7-0 run to tie the score.
Xavier led for most of the first half, but Powell's 18 points helped Seton Hall take a 32-28 lead into halftime.
Bluiett scored eight points in the first half for Xavier.
Pirates' top three scorers -- Angel Delgado, Carrington, and Rodriguez -- were a combined 5-for-19 for 10 points in the first half, but Powell carried the team.
Delgado scored 13 points for Seton Hall, which led for most of the second half until Kaiser Gates' 3-pointer with 8:57 left put Xavier ahead 55-52.
Gates did a little bit of everything for Xavier, finishing with 13 points while going 3 of 4 from 3-point range and grabbing eight rebounds.
J.P. Macura banked in a jumper to put the Musketeers ahead 67-64 with 51 seconds remaining before the frantic finish. Macura scored 10 points.