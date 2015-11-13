Preview: Siena at Duke

Mike Krzyzewski is coming off an unforgettable year that saw him become the first men’s coach to reach 1,000 career wins in Division I history and end with his fifth national championship at Duke. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils lost their top four scorers from that team, but a new wave of talented freshmen appear poised to take their coach on another deep NCAA Tournament run – a journey that begins on Friday when they host Siena.

Freshmen Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones – all NBA first-round selections – joined senior Quinn Cook in the offseason exodus, leaving Duke in a position in which it needs to replace 76 percent of its offense. While that may be an issue for most schools, the Blue Devils continued to restock the shelves with a seven-man recruiting class that includes three McDonald’s All-Americans (forward Chase Jeter, guard Brandon Ingram and guard Luke Kennard). The new wave of Duke freshmen will have a chance to find their bearings twice in two days in the friendly confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium – where the Blue Devils have won an NCAA-best 116 consecutive non-conference home games – before traveling to Chicago on Tuesday in a highly-anticipated showdown with No.2 Kentucky. The Saints, who battled injuries all season long en route to an eighth-place finish in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference last year, did themselves no favors with their early schedule as they travel to No. 17 Wisconsin – the national runner-up – on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SIENA (2014-15: 11-20): Any hopes the Saints had of building upon coach Jimmy Patsos’ 20-win debut in 2013-14 fell apart early last season when 6-9 center Imoh Silas (1.7 blocks in 2013-14) tore his ACL in preseason workouts and forward Brett Bisping (11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds in 2013-14) succumbed to a season-ending toe injury after six games. “To have Bisping back means the world to us. Brett is the heart and soul of our team,” Patsos said. Point guard Marquis Wright was the only Siena player to start in all 31 games and was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign, leading the MAAC in assists (5.1) and finishing third in steals (2.0).

ABOUT DUKE (2014-15: 35-4): The crown jewel of the Blue Devils’ incoming freshmen class is the 6-9 Ingram, who has a 87-inch wingspan and the versatility to slot in everywhere offensively except center, according to the coaching staff. Sophomore Grayson Allen (4.4 points) took a backseat to the much more heralded freshmen for most of last season, but scored 16 points in the national title game and is expected to be one of the team’s offensive centerpieces this time around. Allen and fellow sharpshooter Kennard figure to spread defenses – the duo combined for 13 3-pointers in two exhibition games – while freshman Derryck Thornton is eventually expected to fill the void left behind by Jones.

TIP-INS

1. Duke will not play a single true road game until it opens its ACC schedule against Boston College on Jan. 2.

2. Siena will be the first team to open the season against the defending national champion and national runner-up since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

3. The Blue Devils’ 116 consecutive home wins against non-conference opponents are seven more than the next three longest active streaks combined (Minnesota, 42; Illinois, 36; Wichita State, 31)

PREDICTION: Duke 95, Siena 71