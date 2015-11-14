No. 5 Duke 92, Siena 74

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2015 / 2:31 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: adding ranking to scoreline

Guard Grayson Allen scored 26 points, picking up where he left off in April, as fifth-ranked Duke opened the season by ripping Siena 92-74 on Friday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

There was plenty of offense for the reigning national champions who are largely a rebuilt team from the roster that won it all last season.

But Allen, a guard who was one of Duke’s stars in the national championship game victory against Wisconsin, racked up 20 points in the game’s opening 18 minutes Friday. He had a highlight-worthy dunk in each half.

Duke used a 13-0 run midway through the first half to take a 26-15 lead that grew to 44-27 by halftime. The Blue Devils cruised from there, improving coach Mike Krzyzewski’s record to 34-2 in openers with the program.

Duke forward Amile Jefferson added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and freshman Brandon Ingram tacked on 15 points in his collegiate debut.

Guard Marquis Wright poured in 20 points for Siena, which made only 9 of 29 first-half shots from the field. Forward Javion Ogunyemi and guard Lavon Long each scored 15 points and forward Brett Bisping had 10.

Matt Jones and Jefferson were both in the starting lineup after nursing injuries sustained during recent exhibition games. Jones scored 10 points.

