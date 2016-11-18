Preview: Siena at Kansas

A season-opening eight-day span that began with a disappointing 103-99 overtime loss to Indiana in sunny Honolulu followed by an instant classic 77-75 upset of No. 1 Duke in famed Madison Square Garden on Tuesday concludes back home Friday night in Lawrence, Kan., when No. 8 Kansas hosts Siena in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic. That's nearly 12,000 miles of travel for those of you keeping score at home.

The Jayhawks probably didn't need a plane to fly home after Tuesday night's dramatic Champions Classic win over the Blue Devils that was decided by senior guard Frank Mason III's short pull-up jumper with 1.8 seconds remaining. Although his team, which had tied it with a dramatic 3-pointer by freshman Frank Jackson with 15 seconds to, had just lost the game, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski went out of his way to praise both Mason and the Jayhawks. "They're going to be one of the best teams in the country throughout the whole year," Krzyzewski said. "It was a heck of a game. They're really good. ... Huge shot to win .What do you expect from the Garden in something like this in November? Mason made a big time play. (He) was well guarded and just makes a big-time play. Congratulations to them."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SIENA (1-1): The Saints, who come in off a 77-75 loss at George Washington on Tuesday, return all five starters from a team that went 21-13 and finished third in the MAAC a year ago. Senior guard Marquis Wright leads the team in scoring (26.0) and had 31 points in a season-opening win over Cornell while 6-foot-10 senior forward Javion Ogunyemi, the reigning MAAC Defensive Player of the Year, is second in scoring (16.0) and rebounding (6.0) and already has blocked five shots. Senior forward Brett Bisping leads the Saints in rebounds at 10.5 per game and opened the season with a double-double (23 points, 15 rebounds) against Cornell.

ABOUT KANSAS (1-1): The explosive 5-foot-11 Mason put himself on the national player of year radar after a tremendous first week that saw him average 25.5 points and seven assists against two of college basketball's bluebloods, but as usual the Jayhawks are hardly a one-man show. True freshman guard Josh Jackson, one of the nation's top prep recruits, is coming off a 15-point performance and is averaging 12 points and four rebounds while junior guard Devonte' Graham, despite battling cramps in both games, is averaging 14.5 points and has a team-best three 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Carlton Bragg (10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds) and senior center Landen Lucas (6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds) round out the starting five.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas is 14-1 all-time against MAAC teams including a 91-84 win over Siena on Jan. 6, 2009, in Allen Fieldhouse in the only previous matchup between the two schools.

2. Kansas coach Bell Self is 206-9 all-time at Allen Fieldhouse and a win over Siena would make him the winningest coach in Allen Fieldhouse history, breaking a tie with Ted Owens (206-47).

3. The Jayhawks have the nation's longest active home court winning streak at 42 games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 78, Siena 69