No. 7 Kansas blows by Siena

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The victory No. 7 Kansas gained Friday was a milestone.

Yet as impressive as the 207th win for Bill Self was in making him the all-time winningest coach in Allen Fieldhouse, the losses he has recorded at home in 14 seasons with the Jayhawks remain even more incredible.

Just nine times have teams handed Kansas a home defeat under Self.

The record of the Kansas coach was not lost on Siena's Jimmy Pathos after the Saints tumbled 86-65.

"We got to play about 30 minutes of really good basketball, but they're really good and they've got depth," Pathos said. "Now, I'm a guy who gets to be a part of history now, losing to Bill Self when he set the record in Allen Fieldhouse."

The achievement was not overly meaningful for Self, who was more concerned about his team's fatigue since the Jayhawks (2-1) were coming off trips to Honolulu and New York before the home opener was their third game in eight days. The grueling early stretch continues with back-to-back games early next week in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic.

"I don't really think much of things like the (arena record)," said Self, "but it has a nice ring to it."

Senior guard Frank Mason led the Jayhawks in scoring for the third time in as many games with 18 points. Sophomore forward Carlton Bragg added a double-double with career bests of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

"It felt good to be back home, just playing aggressive and playing my game, staying focused," Bragg said.

Kansas extended its homecourt win streak to 41 while claiming its 43rd consecutive home opener.

Siena (1-2) was led by senior guard Marquis Wright, who scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, going 3 of 6 from 3-point range. The Saints used a 24-9 advantage from the arc to remain within striking distance much of the game.

Senior forward Javion Ogunyemi added 19 points for the Saints.

An 18-2 run enabled Kansas to break away in the second half after Siena closed within 63-58 on three consecutive 3-pointers by Wright, as well as three points he added on free throws after getting fouled behind the arc.

"Playing the second half strong, that's a great feeling here, but we just didn't finish it out," Wright said.

Kansas did, though Self sensed his team was spent.

"Our brains told us our bodies were tired," he said.

Some of that fatigue could have factored into the Jayhawks' 3-for-12 shooting from 3-point range.

Nonetheless, five Jayhawks scored in double figures. Junior guard Devonte' Graham added 13 points and freshman guard Josh Jackson netted 11. Sophomore guard Lagerald Vick came off the bench to add 12 points and eight rebounds.

"We're certainly not a (complete) team yet. ... We're not close. We don't have an identity yet," Self added. "There's a lot of things to like, but we haven't played well as a team yet."

Siena was able to keep the game close through much of the first half, including a 15-14 margin for its last lead at the 14:41 mark. Kansas, however, used a 15-5 spurt to pull away and closed the half off two lob dunks by Vick for a 40-30 margin at the break.

Bragg paced the Jayhawks with 10 points and six rebounds in the first half.

The Saints countered behind Ogunyemi, who provided 13 first-half points after coming in with a 14.9-point average.

NOTES: Billy Preston, a power forward from Los Angeles who plays for Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., signed Friday with Kansas. Preston is the first five-star recruit to sign with the Jayhawks for the 2017 class after also considering Syracuse, Indiana and Southern Cal. "I don't think we've ever had the opportunity to coach a taller, more athletic, skill player than Billy," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "He has guard-type athletic ability and skills, but at 6-foot-10, he can be a force inside." ... The other 2017 signee for Kansas is 6-5 combo guard Marcus Garrett from Dallas Skyline High School. ... Siena sophomore G Nick Clareth, a starter, was a late scratch for disciplinary reasons. Clareth averages 13.1 points. ... The game was technically a first-round matchup in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic. Kansas moves on to Kansas City's Sprint Center for games Monday and Tuesday. The Jayhawks are 8-1 all-time in the tournament, going 5-0 in host contests. They are 3-1 in the championship bracket. ... Siena played its 50th game all-time against a ranked opponent and fell to 6-44. ... Earlier on Friday, the Siena travel party visited the Kansas City gravesite of Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige, as well as Kauffman Stadium, before conducting a shoot-around at Rockhurst College.