Preview: Siena at Purdue

Purdue looks for its fifth straight win to open its season and hopes to close out its homestand in style when the Boilermakers host Siena in the first round of the Old Spice Classic on Sunday. Ronnie Johnson leads a balanced scoring effort for Purdue, averaging 13.8 points on 60 percent shooting. Terone Johnson adds 12.5 points and Bryson Scott chips in 9.3.

In total, 10 Boilermakers players score at least 5.3 points per game. The Saints, who have won two in a row after losing their first three, are led by Rob Poole at 16.2 points per game. Siena will compete on just 41 hours rest after beating Cornell in a 7 p.m. tipoff on Friday night and flying to West Lafayette, Ind.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT SIENA (2-3): Lavon Long adds 10.4 points and six rebounds for the Saints, who rank 269th of 345 Division I teams at 69 points per game. Evan Hymes chips in 9.4 points, while Imoh Silas grabs a team-high 6.8 rebounds. Siena is shooting just 67.5 percent from the foul line and 29.6 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT PURDUE (4-0): Ronnie Johnson also leads the Boilermakers with 4.8 assists per game as his field-goal percentage and assists average rank fifth in the Big Ten. As a team, Purdue ranks second in the conference in field-goal percentage at 49.6 and third in scoring at 87.5 points despite not having any players rank in the top 18 individually. Jay Simpson adds 8.5 points and a team-best 5.5 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue also ranks 35th in the country in scoring average.

2. Ronnie Johnson is 3-of-4 from long range this season, but has not attempted a 3-pointer in Purdue’s last two games.

3. Terone Johnson needs just 15 points for 1,000 in his career.

PREDICTION: Purdue 88, Siena 74