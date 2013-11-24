Purdue 82, Siena 73

(Updated: Minor editing throughout.)

Purdue 81, Siena 73: Terone Johnson scored 15 points as the host Boilermakers beat the Saints in the first round of the Old Spice Classic.

Bryson Scott led Purdue with 16 points, while Ronnie Johnson and A.J. Hammons added 14 and 12, respectively for Purdue (5-0), which used a late spurt to stave off Siena. Hammons blocked six shots, while Errick Peck grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

Evan Hymes paced Siena (2-4) with 18 points. Rob Poole collected a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, but the Saints were unable to overcome their 1-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.

After Kendall Stephens made three straight 3-pointers to give Purdue a 39-28 lead, Siena scored the last eight points of the first half to pull within three at the break. The Saints could only get as close as two in the second half, when a Poole layup and Hymes free throw cut their deficit to 45-43 with 16:39 to play.

Siena clung within single digits all the way until the 7:17 mark in regulation when a Johnson free throw pushed the Boilermakers’ lead to 69-59. Brett Bisping scored to bring the Saints within seven three times in the final 2:24, but they got no closer as Purdue held on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined to shoot just 61.3 percent from the foul line. … With his 15 points, Johnson now has 1,000 for his career. … Bisping finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting.