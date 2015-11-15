Preview: Siena at Wisconsin

Wisconsin received a clear indication during its season opener what needs to improve if the Badgers are going to be a national contender again this season, and it wasn’t pretty. No. 17 Wisconsin looks to rebound 48 hours after a shocking home loss and make some progress on the defensive end when it hosts Siena on Sunday night.

Western Illinois shot 54 percent from the field to edge the Badgers 69-67 on Friday as Wisconsin dropped its first season opener in 14 years. “I never want to say I’m glad we lost or it’s a good thing we lost, but the fact that it happened allows you to see better,” Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes told reporters. “. … If we win (Friday), then we don’t talk about how bad we were defensively.” Hayes and point guard Bronson Koenig, who each scored 17 points against Western Illinois, are the players to stop for Siena. The Saints opened with a 92-74 loss at defending national champion Duke on Friday and become the first team to take on the previous NCAA Tournament finalists to start a season since the field expanded to 64 in 1985.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SIENA (0-1): The Saints, who were picked fifth in the MAAC’s preseason poll, were led by guard Marquis Wright in a useful opener (20 points, seven rebounds, five assists). “I think we have really good pieces,” Siena coach Jimmy Patsos told reporters. “. … Our guys are going to learn. I don’t want to be too happy losing by 18, but there was no yelling (after the game).” Guard Lavon Long and forward Javion Ogunyemi each added 15 points versus Duke and forward Brett Bisping, who missed most of last season with injury, scored 10 and had six boards.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (0-1): Coach Bo Ryan told reporters he wasn’t surprised by his team’s defensive performance, but he thought they’d be a little better on the other end of the court. The Badgers shot 35.5 percent from the field while making 16-of-25 free throws, and center Vitto Brown was the only player to join Hayes and Koenig in double figures with 11 points. Guard Zak Showalter went 3-for-10 from the field and freshman forward Ethan Happ was limited to three shots by foul trouble, managing just four points after pouring in 16 in an exhibition contest.

1. Wisconsin has not lost the first two games of a season since 1995-96 and hasn’t dropped two straight at home to open a campaign since 1959-60.

2. Siena, which opens with five straight away from home, has not beaten a ranked team on the road since it became a Division I team in 1976.

3. The Badgers have ended the season equal or higher than their preseason ranking in six consecutive seasons.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 77, Siena 62