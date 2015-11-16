No. 17 Wisconsin 92, Siena 65

Junior point guard Bronson Koenig scored 23 points to pace No. 17 Wisconsin in a 92-65 victory over Siena on Sunday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Koenig shot 8-for-14 from the field, including 3-for-6 on 3-point tries, in the Badgers’ first meeting against Siena. He also had four assists and five rebounds in the win.

Wisconsin, which had three players score in double figures, bounced back from a two-point loss to Western Illinois in its regular-season opener. Koenig missed a jumper with four seconds to go that would have tied the game against the Leathernecks.

The Badgers (1-1) played nearly the entire first half without junior forward Nigel Hayes, their leading scorer, who sat with two fouls. Hayes returned and scored 10 of his 14 points in the second.

Faced with the possibility of its first 0-2 season since the 1995-96 season, Wisconsin shot 50 percent (14 of 28) in the opening half. In Hayes’ absence, junior forward Vitto Brown picked up the slack in the post and contributed 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Brown finished with 16 points.

Junior guard Zak Showalter extended the Badgers’ lead to 43-28 with a put-back dunk at the first-half buzzer.

Overall, Wisconsin shot 58.5 percent (31 of 53) from the field and was 25 of 30 from the free-throw line.

Freshman guard Nico Clareth came off the bench and poured in a team-high 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting for Siena (0-2). Junior point guard Marquis Wright added 17 points, and guard Lavon Long scored 14 points. Wright had 20 points in the Saints’ loss to Duke on Friday.

Siena hit 39.3 percent of its field-goal attempts (22 of 56) and 18 of 27 foul shots.