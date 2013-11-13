(Updated: Minor edits in graf 4.)

Texas 84, South Alabama 77: Jonathan Holmes had 23 points and nine rebounds as the host Longhorns rallied in the final minutes of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic.

Javan Felix contributed 15 points and Isaiah Taylor had 13 for Texas (2-0). Demarcus Holland, Cameron Ridley and Connor Lammert contributed nine points each for the Longhorns.

Augustine Rubit had 22 points and eight rebounds to lead South Alabama (1-1). Mychal Ammons contributed 16 points and Barrington Stevens III and Antoine Allen added 12 points apiece for the Jaguars.

The Longhorns finally regained the lead at 73-72 on a layup by Taylor with 4:10 remaining that capped a 9-0 run. Ammons twice answered to give the Jaguars two-point leads, but another Taylor layup gave Texas the lead for good at 79-77 with 1:51 remaining and Felix’s jumper made it 82-77 with 23 seconds left.

The Jaguars showed they meant business right from the start as they used a 9-2 run to take a 15-6 lead on three straight free throws from Ken Williams with 16:15 left in the first half. South Alabama increased its lead to as many as 16 points with 2:24 left in the first half before settling for a 45-31 advantage at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas rallied from nine points down midway through second half of its season opener last weekend to beat Mercer. … It was almost a year ago that the Longhorns were upset by Division II Chaminade at the Maui Invitational. … South Alabama took 33 3-pointers, making 13.