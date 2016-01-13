Preview: South Carolina at Alabama

South Carolina looks to remain among the dwindling ranks of undefeated teams when it travels to Alabama for a Southeastern Conference matchup on Wednesday. The 15th-ranked Gamecocks are one of only two unbeaten clubs along with SMU and are within two victories of matching the best start (1933-34) - and longest winning streak - in school history.

The Gamecocks are coming off their biggest scare thus far as they trailed by eight early and three at halftime before rallying for a 69-65 home win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Crimson Tide get a second consecutive chance to knock off a ranked opponent after a 77-61 home loss to Kentucky on Saturday dropped them to 0-2 in SEC play. Alabama does have a pair of victories over top-25 teams under first-year coach Avery Johnson, taking down Wichita State and Notre Dame in consecutive games in November. South Carolina has won two of the last three meetings, but Alabama is 14-2 all-time at home in the series.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (15-0, 2-0 SEC): The Gamecocks have been terrific defensively, ranking second in the SEC in both scoring defense (65.8 points) and field-goal defense (37.4 percent). Sindarius Thornwell (12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds) has led the team in scoring in three straight games to take over the season scoring lead, and he surpassed 1,000 career points against Vanderbilt. The frontcourt has been outstanding as well, helping South Carolina dominate on the glass with Michael Carrera (11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds), Mindaugas Kacinas (11.7, 5.4) and Laimonas Chatkevicius (10.8, 4.6) putting up solid numbers.

ABOUT ALABAMA (9-5, 0-2): The Crimson Tide are at their best when locked in on defense, but they haven’t been able to control the pace in their first two conference games, allowing 74 and 77 points. Retin Obasohan (14.6 points) has done his best to help Alabama keep pace, topping 20 points in three straight contests, but he hasn’t had enough help from the supporting cast. Swingman Arthur Edwards (10.5 points) and reserve forward Shannon Hale (10.5) are the only other players averaging double digits, and the latter has struggled in two SEC games, shooting 2-of-13 from the floor - including 1-of-10 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama has not defeated a ranked opponent at home since knocking off Kentucky on Jan. 18, 2011.

2. South Carolina’s six road and neutral-site wins are the most in the SEC this season.

3. The Gamecocks have outrebounded 14 of their 15 opponents, while Alabama is 4-0 when winning the battle on the boards and 5-5 when outrebounded.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 73, Alabama 68