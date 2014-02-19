Preview: South Carolina at Arkansas

Arkansas is trying to make one final push to improve its postseason fate as it hosts upset-minded South Carolina on Wednesday. The Razorbacks have won three of their last four, but might need to win their final six regular-season games to play their way into the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks are trying for their first three-game winning streak in SEC play since January 2009.

The Razorbacks have been tough to beat at Bud Walton Arena, where they’re 13-2 this season and have won seven of 10 all-time meetings with the Gamecocks. South Carolina would seem an unlikely candidate to overcome that advantage as the Gamecocks are 0-9 on the road this season and have dropped 13 straight SEC games away from home. South Carolina has shown dramatic improvement recently, though, splitting its last six conference games after an 0-6 start to SEC action.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSS, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (10-15, 3-9 SEC): The leader of the Gamecocks’ recent resurgence has been guard Sindarius Thornwell, who was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 20.5 points, five rebounds and five assists in wins over Vanderbilt and Alabama. Thornwell (13.9 points) teams with senior Brenton Williams (13.6) to give South Carolina a solid backcourt duo, and Williams’ nation-best 96.3 free-throw percentage is an asset late in games. That tandem has picked up its production since fellow guard Tyrone Johnson was injured, combining for 36.5 points per game over the last nine contests.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (16-9, 5-7): The Razorbacks are known for their defense in coach Mike Anderson’s pressure-based system, but they actually boast the SEC’s highest scoring average at 81.2 points. Much of that production does come from the defense, though, as Arkansas forces 17.4 turnovers per game - second-most in the nation behind Virginia Commonwealth (19.1). Freshman forward Bobby Portis has emerged as the team’s top inside threat, averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds, while guard Rashad Madden (13.2 points) has led the Razorbacks in league play at 16.3 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. In SEC play, Thornwell leads all freshmen in scoring (17.3), assists (4.1) and steals (1.3), and he has scored in double figures in 10 of 12 conference games.

2. Anderson’s teams are 80-1 when dishing out at least 20 assists, including 5-0 this season.

3. The Gamecocks are 3-14 when allowing 70 or more points, including 0-9 in SEC play.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 78, South Carolina 71