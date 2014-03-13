Preview: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Arkansas seemed to be building up a lot of momentum for the SEC tournament with six straight wins before ending the regular season with a 83-58 clunker at Alabama, falling behind 39-16 in the first half in the process. “We burned it,” head coach Mike Anderson said on Monday’s SEC teleconference when asked if he would use video from that game as a teaching tool.“ That was probably the worst half of basketball I had ever been associated with.” The fifth-seeded Razorbacks will try to get that bitter taste out of their mouths against 13th seed South Carolina on Thursday.

The Gamecocks were a 74-56 winner over Auburn in the first round on Wednesday. Anderson hopes that his team fares better against South Carolina than it did the last time out. “It is one of those ones you just do away with it and let’s move forward,” Anderson continued. “We know we are a much better basketball team than that.”

TV: 3:25 p.m. ET, SEC TV, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (13-19): The Gamecocks were hot down the stretch, winning three of their last four games including a 72-67 upset of then-No. 17 Kentucky. Senior guard Brenton Williams (15.2) leads the team in scoring and had 29 points in a 71-64 loss to the Razorbacks on Feb. 19. Freshman guard Duane Notice had a career-high 23 points in Wednesday night’s win over Auburn, including 4-of-4 3-pointers, and also grabbed eight rebounds.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (21-10): Freshman forward Bobby Portis was an all-SEC second team pick and is averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. Junior guard Rashad Madden leads the Hogs in scoring (12.7) and has made a team-high 48 3-pointers. High-flying sophomore guard Michael Qualls (11.8) also averages in double figures and has a team-best 31 dunks.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas ranks fourth in the nation in turnover margin (plus 5.5) and is forcing an average of 17.3 turnovers per game.

2. The Razorbacks bench is averaging 32.7 points and has outscored the opposition in 25 of 31 games.

3. Arkansas has lost its last six games in the SEC tournament.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 74, South Carolina 65