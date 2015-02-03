Preview: South Carolina at Arkansas

Arkansaswould like to get back on the winning track when it hosts SouthCarolina on Tuesday, and an easier victory would be nice too. TheRazorbacks are coming off a one-point loss to Florida, which followedthree wins by a total of eight points, including an overtime affair.The Gamecocks are looking to put together their first winning streaksince a seven-game string of victories culminated with an upset of No. 14 Iowa State on Jan. 3.

Arkansasranked 12th n the country in scoring at 80.4 points per game entering Monday, led by the explosive duo of Bobby Portis (17.7 points per game) and MichaelQualls (15.9). The Razorbacks can bomb away from the outside as well with three players - Qualls, Rashad Madden and Anthlon Bell - each having hit at least 30 3-pointers this season. The Gamecockshave struggled to score at times, averaging 68.3 points with Duane Notice leading the way with 11.4, but Frank Martin’s squad locks down defensively, holding opponents to 60.5 points per game.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (11-9, 2-6SEC): While Martin is known for teaching defense, he points to histeam’s offensive woes as the reason for the 2-6 record in leagueplay. He saw better things in Saturday’s 67-50 victory over Georgia, and hopes those continue through the rest of the conferencecampaign. “Offensively is where we’ve made some mistakes, and Ithought we cleaned some of that up because we’ve paid betterattention,” Martin told The State. “We got some great shots, thatwe used to make. If we keep doing the things we’re doing, we’re goingto start making those shots again.”

ABOUT ARKANSAS (16-5, 5-3): Asthe calendar turns to February, college basketball teams across thecountry are starting to think about March Madness, and whetherthey’ll be part of the NCAA Tournament field. That’s true withArkansas as well, which made the NIT last year under coach MikeAnderson, but the Razorbacks have some work to do to make it areality. “It’s every kid’s dream. I’ve been watching it my wholelife, just the upsets and craziness of the tournament,” Arkansas GManuale Watkins told reporters. “Everybody wants to bein it. At the end of the regular season, if we take care of businessand our body of work is good enough, then we should be there.”

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina F/C DemetriusHenry could possibly return for this game after sitting out theGamecocks’ last two contests with a concussion, but G Justin McKie isexpected to still be sidelined with the same injury.

2. Arkansas has held its lastthree opponents to less than 30 points in the second half.

3. Portis has reached doublefigures in scoring in a career-best 16 straight games.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 72, SouthCarolina 61