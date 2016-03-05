Preview: South Carolina at Arkansas

South Carolina is limping toward the postseason and now must go on the road to face one of the Southeastern Conference’s hottest teams. Frank Martin’s squad has lost two straight and four of its last six, and the Gameoccks might need a win Saturday at Arkansas to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks are hurt by a weak strength of schedule but have a handful of solid road wins, and another would aid their case for a higher seed. Some experts believe they have plummeted with recent losses at Missouri and Mississippi State as well as Thursday’s 74-72 home setback to Georgia, and another on Saturday - coupled with an early exit in next week’s SEC tournament - could put South Carolina in a precarious position. The Razorbacks have won four straight but will need to ride that momentum all the way to the conference tournament title in order to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas, which has won two straight and three of five in the series, hasn’t lost to the Gamecocks at home since Jan. 16, 2008.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (23-7, 10-7 SEC): The Gamecocks are enjoying one of their best seasons in two decades, but after a 15-0 start, they seem destined for a disappointing finish. All five starters average at least 9.4 points, with Michael Carrera (14.5 points, 7.7 rebounds) and Sindarius Thornwell (12.8, 4.7) leading the way. The Gamecocks have had a tough time getting going offensively of late, however, shooting worse than 40 percent in five of their last six games.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (16-14, 9-8): The Razorbacks primarily rely on three players for offense, with big man Moses Kingsley (16.2 points, 9.3 rebounds) leading the charge. If teams try to double down on Kingsley, Arkansas can do major damage from the outside as Dusty Hannahs (16 points) and Anthlon Bell (15.9) are capable of lighting it up from 3-point range. Arkansas is at its best when taking advantage of turnovers, as it uses its pressing style to force 14.4 turnovers per game - including 7.5 steals.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina G Duane Notice needs two points to become the third member of the team (Thornwell and Carrera) this season to reach 1,000 in his career.

2. Arkansas (40.4 percent) is trying to become the first SEC team to shoot better than 40 percent from 3-point range in a season since Florida in 2006-07.

3. The Gamecocks have attempted 828 free throws, just 32 shy of the school record set by the 1956-57 squad.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 79, South Carolina 74