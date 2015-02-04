(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “from” in graph 2)

Arkansas 75, South Carolina 55:Bobby Portis had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the hostRazorbacks to an easy victory over the Gamecocks.

Michael Qualls finished with 11points and nine rebounds in his first game as a reserve this year forArkansas (17-5, 6-3 SEC), though he shot 3-of-14 from the field.Rashad Madden added nine points and five assists for the Razorbacks,who shot 2-of-13 from 3-point range.

Sindarius Thornwell led SouthCarolina (11-10, 2-7) with 16 points, including three 3-pointers.Marcus Stroman added 10 points and six assists off thebench but the Gamecocks struggled shooting the ball, connecting on 27.9 percent of their field-goal attempts.

The game was close throughout thefirst half, with the game tied at 19 with less than eight minutes to goon Thornwell’s 3-pointer. Arkansas went on a 9-0 run to open somespace, and Moses Kingsley’s jumper in the finalseconds had the Razorbacks up seven at the break.

Arkansas scored the first fivepoints of the second half to open a 12-point lead andcontinued to push the advantage, going up 17 with less than eight minutes togo on Qualls’ three-point play. A quick 5-0 run got South Carolinawithin 12 with less than seven minutes to go, but the Gamecocks couldnever put together a run to make it a game as the Razorbacks cruisedto the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thornwell was4-of-9 shooting from the field, while the other four South Carolinastarters combined to shoot 8-of-30. … Both teams hit the offensiveglass, with the Gamecocks grabbing 17 offensive rebounds to theRazorbacks’ 15. … South Carolina was 5-of-24 on 3-pointers.