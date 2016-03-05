South Carolina 76, Arkansas 61

Sindarius Thornwell scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, fueling South Carolina’s 76-61 rout of Arkansas on Saturday at Fayetteville, Ark.

The Gamecocks (24-7, 11-7 in the SEC ) led 36-24 at halftime and opened the second half with a 20-5 run to pull away from the Razorbacks.

South Carolina hit its first seven shots of the second half and led 54-29 at the 15-minute mark.

The Razorbacks (16-15, 9-9) battled all the way back, using a 13-4 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Dusty Hannahs that cut the deficit to 68-57 with five minutes to play.

Arkansas got to within nine on a layup from Jabril Durham with 3:56 to play. But Laimonas Chatkevicius and Duane Notice hit layups to fend off the Hogs’ comeback. Chatkevicius finished with 11 points.

Notice had 15 points for the Gamecocks, who snapped a two-game slide. South Carolina outrebounded Arkansas 41-26.

Hannahs and Antlon Bell each had 16 points to lead Arkansas, and Moses Kingsley added 13 points and seven rebounds.

South Carolina will be fifth seed in next week’s SEC tournament, while Arkansas will be No. 8.