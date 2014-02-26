Preview: South Carolina at Auburn

Auburn still has a chance to finish over .500 for the first time since 2008-09 and that quest starts with a visit from struggling South Carolina on Wednesday in an SEC battle. The Tigers have dropped four of five games since their triumph at South Carolina 79-74 on Feb. 4, but gave No. 1 Florida a scare in a five-point loss last week. The Gamecocks have won two of their last four, but are tied for last in the SEC and stand 0-7 on the road in league games.

Chris Denson of Auburn averages 20.3 points to lead the conference and matched teammate KT Harrell with 25 in the victory over South Carolina three weeks ago. The Tigers must extend their defense against the Gamecocks, who lead the SEC in 3-point shooting percentage (37.1) and boast one of the league’s top outside threats in Brenton Williams. Auburn has won three of its last five at home in SEC play.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (10-17, 3-11 SEC): Williams, a 5-11 guard, has put together an outstanding senior season while averaging 14.3 points, making 72 from 3-point range and leading the nation in free-throw shooting percentage (96.4). Williams scored 29 in the first meeting against Auburn – one of three SEC games in which he recorded at least 29. Freshman Sindarius Thornwell averages 13.8 points overall and 16.6 in league play, but struggled to 3-of-16 against the Tigers earlier this month.

ABOUT AUBURN (12-13, 4-10): Denson has scored at least 25 points in six SEC games although he must rebound from a 3-of-15 shooting performance against Vanderbilt in a 67-59 loss Saturday. Harrell, who averaged 22.5 points in the Tigers’ four league victories while Denson boasts 26.3, also struggled to 4-of-15 shooting in the last game. Freshman guard Tahj Shamsid-Deen registered 17 points against Florida to help raise his average to 9.6 overall while he dishes out a team-best 2.9 assists per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn has beaten South Carolina four straight as the teams face each other in the regular season twice for the first time since 1935.

2. South Carolina’s 6-5 F Michael Carrera averages 5.5 rebounds to lead the team and hauled in a season-high 12 against Georgia on Saturday.

3. Auburn senior F Allen Payne has averaged 9.8 points and is 14-of-27 from the field the last four games since going scoreless against LSU.

PREDICTION: Auburn 69, South Carolina 65