Preview: South Carolina at Auburn

Auburn’s Bruce Pearl is coming off his worst regular-season loss in 20 years as a head coach, which means the Tigers should be ready when they host South Carolina in an SEC matchup on Saturday. Auburn lost by 20 points to Florida on Thursday as it was outscored by 20 in the paint, the Tigers’ worst such differential this season. South Carolina is coming off a 68-66 victory over Alabama on Tuesday in which the Gamecocks scored a season high 21 second-chance points.

The Gamecocks beat Auburn 74-56 in the opening round of the SEC tournament last season as South Carolina guard Duane Notice posted season highs of 23 points and eight rebounds, sinking all four of his 3-point attempts. Notice, a 6-2, 221-pound guard, has experienced lengthy hot-and-cold streaks this season, finishing in single digits the first four games, reaching double figures in the next eight and then back to single digits the last three. He’s 7-for-28 from the floor in the last three contests, including 3-for-14 on 3-pointers.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (10-5, 1-2 SEC): The Gamecocks struggled to close out their victory against Alabama, missing their last eight field-goal attempts. Sindarius Thornwell should be someone South Carolina can count on down the stretch, but the sophomore shooting guard has taken a step back this season as his scoring has dipped from 13.4 as a freshman to 10.5 and his shooting percentage from 38.6 to 35.1. He isn’t showing any signs of coming around either, finishing in single digits the last three games while shooting 5-for-23.

ABOUT AUBURN (9-7, 1-2): Leading scorer KT Harrell will be looking to bounce back after scoring eight points on 3-for-13 shooting against Florida, which was nine points below his average coming into the game. Harrell’s lack of involvement on the boards has to be a concern as well, as the team’s second-leading rebounder at three per game has combined for one board in his last two contests, which adds up to 59 minutes of playing time. That has put extra pressure on Cinmeon Bowers, the nation’s sixth-leading rebounder (11.3), and he’s responded with 25 boards in the last two games to go along with 31 points.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina has victories this season over three teams in the top 50 of the RPI - Iowa State (24), Oklahoma State (28) and Alabama (44).

2. The Gamecocks have won the previous three meetings at Auburn.

3. Auburn G K.C. Ross-Miller leads the SEC and is 23rd nationally in steals per game at 2.25.

PREDICTION: Auburn 70, South Carolina 64