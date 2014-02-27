Auburn 83, South Carolina 67: Chris Denson led four players in double figures with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting as the Tigers rolled past the visiting Gamecocks.

Allen Payne contributed 15 points and five steals while Tahj Shamsid-Deen scored 14, including three 3-pointers, for Auburn (13-13, 5-10 SEC). KT Harrell added 11 points as the Tigers shot 52.1 percent from the field and forced 20 turnovers.

Brenton Williams led the way with 26 points and Mindaugas Kacinas added 10 as South Carolina (10-18, 3-12) dropped to 0-8 on the road in the SEC. Michael Carrera grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds for the Gamecocks, but second-leading scorer Sindarius Thornwell was 2-of-13 from the field for only four points.

South Carolina led by three early before the Tigers ran off 10 straight, including a 3-pointer by Harrell, and slowly built a 39-27 edge at intermission. Denson scored 10 points while Auburn forced 11 turnovers and held the Gamecocks to 8-of-30 from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

Shamsid-Deen drained his three 3-pointers early in the second half to help the Tigers push their lead to 50-31 with a little less than 17 minutes left. South Carolina could not get closer than 10 points the rest of the way and Auburn led by as many as 20.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn has beaten South Carolina five straight – including both in 2013-14 as the teams played twice in the regular season for the first time since 1935. … The Gamecocks, who led the SEC in 3-point shooting coming into the game, were 2-of-10 from behind the arc in the first half and 6-of-20 overall. … Auburn G Dion Wade had nine points, four rebounds, three steals and three blocks off the bench.