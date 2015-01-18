(Updated: DELETES note 2)

Auburn 71, South Carolina 68: KT Harrell scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half as the Tigers recovered to beat the visiting Gamecocks.

Antoine Mason added 14 points and Cinmeon Bowers finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Auburn (10-7, 2-2 SEC), which won despite getting outshot 36.5 percent to 50 for South Carolina. Tahj Shamsid-Deen paced the reserves with seven points.

Duane Notice scored 16 points and Laimonas Chatkevicius finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina (10-6, 1-3). Sindarius Thornwell contributed 13 points before fouling out down the stretch and Tyrone Johnson also scored 13 with four assists for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina trailed by 10 at the half but got even at 45 on a 3-pointer by Chatkevicius with 12:07 remaining and the Gamecocks stretched the lead to five before Auburn came back with a 10-0 run to move ahead by five. The Gamecocks, who missed their last eight field-goal attempts in a two-point win against Alabama on Tuesday, made two fields goals in the final 5:39, including a 3 by Johnson at the buzzer.

The Tigers took over in the final six minutes of the first half, outscoring South Carolina 14-5 down the stretch to take a 39-29 lead into the break. Auburn scored 15 points off 10 first-half turnovers by the Gamecocks but cleaned things up early in the second half and scored the first seven points to pull within three.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 10-point halftime lead by Auburn was its largest lead in SEC play this season. … Auburn improved to 9-1 at home.