Preview: South Carolina vs. Boise State

South Carolina will try to build off its biggest victory in the last two seasons when it meets Boise State in the second semifinal at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. The Gamecocks knocked off previously unbeaten Saint Mary’s in a quarterfinal Sunday, ending a three-game losing streak that included home losses to Manhattan and South Carolina Upstate. South Carolina shot 64 percent from the floor in the second half, won the rebounding battle, limited their turnovers to 11 and never trailed following the 14-minute mark of the first half.

South Carolina doesn’t have a player averaging more than 14 points, so it must rely on role players stepping up as often as possible. Against Saint Mary’s, it was 6-11 center Laimonas Chatkevicius, who came through with a career-high 12 points off the bench, including a momentum-busting jumper with 1:26 left. The Broncos returned their top six scorers from last season, but have yet to post a quality victory and barely escaped with a 62-61 opening-round victory against tournament host Hawaii.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (3-5): Brenton Williams is still a long way from showing the form he did last season, when he scored 38 points in a March 6 game against Mississippi State and finished second on the team in scoring at 11 per game. As the top returning scorer for the Gamecocks, Williams has seen his average plummet to 7.3 points heading into the tournament and his 3-point shooting had nosedived from 39.7 last season to 31.3. But the 5-11 senior guard hit a big 3-pointer in the closing minutes against Saint Mary’s en route to his second straight eight-point game, showing he can be still valuable without filling up the score sheet.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (9-2): Anthony Drmic battled foul trouble against Hawaii but still put up a team-high 21 points and drained a 3-pointer shortly after re-entering the game that gave the Broncos a 62-60 lead with 59 seconds left. Drmic, who has scored at least 20 points five times this season, passed three former Boise State players to move into 13th on the school’s all-time scoring list. Derrick Marks scored just eight points against Hawaii but can also get exceptionally hot, evident by his 39-point outburst earlier this season against Idaho.

TIP-INS

1. Bruce Ellington, a reserve guard for the Gamecocks and the leading receiver on the football team, is not at the tournament because he’s preparing for the Capital One Bowl on Jan. 1 against Wisconsin.

2. South Carolina F Michael Carrera played a season-low nine minutes against Saint Mary’s after sitting out the previous game for a post-game altercation following the loss against Manhattan. Carrera averaged 20.3 minutes the first six games.

3. Boise State is tied for 16th in the nation in free throw shooting at 76 percent.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 72, Boise State 68