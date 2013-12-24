(Updated: ADDS South Carolina opponent in graph 3 CORRECTS time in graph 5)

Boise State 80, South Carolina 54: Anthony Drmic scored 30 points as the Bulldogs took care of business in the second semifinal at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

Drmic, a 6-6 guard from Australia, added six rebounds and three steals to lead Boise State into Wednesday’s championship game against No. 13 Iowa State. Mikey Thompson added 10 points off the bench and Thomas Bropleh and Jeff Elorriaga contributed nine points apiece for the Bulldogs (10-2).

Brenton Williams scored 14 points to lead South Carolina (3-6), which was unable to match its effort from the night before, when it knocked off previously unbeaten Saint Mary’s in the tournament opener. Duane Notice added 13 points for the Gamecocks, who play Akron in Wednesday’s consolation game.

Drmic scored his team’s first seven points and had 21 at the break as the Broncos surged to 43-28 lead. South Carolina hurt itself with eight turnovers in the first 12 minutes and committed 18 for the game.

Derrick Marks, the second-leading scorer for the Broncos, picked up his fourth foul early in second half but Boise State kept adding to its lead, going up by 24 on Thompson’s 3-pointer with 11:35 remaining. Sindarius Thornwell, who came in averaging a team-high 13.5 points for the Gamecocks, missed all six of his field-goal attempts and finished with one point.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boise State is appearing in its first major regular-season tournament since the 2000 Pearl Harbor Classic, which was won by Iowa State. … Elorriaga shot 3-for-6 from 3-point range and is 39-for-66 on the season. … Williams is 18-for-18 from the free throw line this season.