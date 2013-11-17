Preview: South Carolina at Clemson

Though their rivalry gets far more attention on the gridiron, there will still be no love lost when Clemson hosts South Carolina on the hardwood in the 164th meeting between the two Sunday afternoon. The Tigers are coming off two easy victories over smaller conference opponents keyed by swingman K.J. McDaniels, who leads the team in both scoring (15.5 points) and rebounding (six) thus far. The Tigers have also played stifling defense, holding opponents to just 30.9 percent from the field and 44.0 points per game.

South Carolina nearly captured its most impressive win under second-year coach Frank Martin on Nov. 12, falling 66-64 at No. 25 Baylor. Freshman Sindarius Thornwell notched his first 20-point performance against the Bears, and leads the Gamecocks in scoring through two games, averaging 17 points. The Gamecocks cruised to an easy win in their opener, ripping Longwood 82-44 behind Tyrone Johnson’s game-high 18.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (1-1): The Gamecocks are hoping to improve upon a tough first season under Martin in which they only won four SEC games. Thornwell, a top-50 prospect, and Johnson, a Villanova transfer, join Brenton Williams in a backcourt that will only improve once Bruce Ellington finishes playing wide receiver for the Gamecocks football team and returns to the hardwood. Up front, Martin is hoping lanky 6-foot-9 freshman Demetrius Henry can help spell Michael Carrera, who averaged 9.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in his freshman campaign last year.

ABOUT CLEMSON (2-0): Defense has been the hallmark of the Tigers’ season thus far, but there have been encouraging signs offensively as well for a team that went 5-13 in the ACC last year. In the starting lineup, freshman Jaron Blossomgame, who redshirted last season because of a broken leg, has provided a nice spark alongside McDaniels up front with eight points per game. Off the bench, guard Damarcus Harrison has scored in double figures and made two 3-pointers in both Clemson wins.

TIP-INS:

1. The two archrivals meet in November for the first time in series history.

2. Clemson guard Jordan Roper and South Carolina guard Justin McKie were high school teammates at Irmo High School in Columbia, S.C.

3. South Carolina leads the all-time series 88-75, but Clemson has captured 33 of the past 49 contests.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 64, Clemson 62