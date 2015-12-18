Preview: South Carolina at Clemson

South Carolina puts its undefeated record on the line when the No. 25 Gamecocks play their first true road game Friday against rival Clemson. A win would give the Gamecocks their best start since the 1933-34 team won 17 straight to begin the season.

The Gamecocks have won eight of their nine games by double digits and trounced their last four opponents by an average of 20.5 points. They haven’t faced many teams with the defensive pedigree of Clemson, which has not allowed more than 56 points in its past four games and holds opponents to 56.9 points per game - fifth in the country entering Thursday - and 37.9 percent shooting (31st). The Tigers have been tough at home, going 6-1 with the only loss a 51-50 defeat against Alabama on Saturday, and are coming off a 69-41 rout of visiting Presbyterian on Tuesday. Clemson has won eight of the last 11 meetings, but South Carolina snapped a two-game skid in the series with a 68-45 triumph last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (9-0): Much of the Gamecocks’ success has been based on its success in the post as they’ve outscored all nine of their opponents in the paint and have held a double-digit margin in that column six times. Forwards Mindaugas Kacinas (13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds), Laimonas Chatkevicius (13 points, 4.3 rebounds) and Michael Carrera (12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds) are the team’s top three scorers, while guards Sindarius Thornwell (11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds) and Duane Notice (11.6 points) also average double digits. South Carolina also has been dominant on the boards, outrebounding opponents by an average of 10.2 per game - 18th in the nation.

ABOUT CLEMSON (7-3): The Tigers also generate much of their offense in the frontcourt as Jaron Blossomgame (16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds) leads the team in scoring and fellow forward Donte Grantham (10.5 points) also averages double digits. Grantham and Avry Holmes (10.5 points) can light it up from outside, and Holmes and Jordan Roper do an excellent job of handling the ball, combining for 76 assists compared to 16 turnovers. The Tigers average only 10.1 turnovers per game (12th in the nation), which could neutralize one of the strengths for the Gamecocks, who score 17.1 points off turnovers per contest.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina has not trailed at halftime this season and has led by an average of 9.9 points at the break.

2. The teams have not met when the Gamecocks were ranked since Clemson knocked off No. 6 South Carolina on Dec. 17, 1997.

3. The Tigers have held three teams to fewer than 50 points this season and are 34-2 when doing so under coach Brad Brownell.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 71, Clemson 68