Clemson 71, South Carolina 57: K.J. McDaniels set career highs in points (21) and rebounds (10) and added seven blocks as the host Tigers picked up a win over the archrival Gamecocks.

McDaniels was helped by guards Jordan Roper and Rod Hall, who scored 15 and 14, respectively. That trio was 22-for-23 from the free-throw line, and Clemson (3-0) was 24-for-26 from the stripe as a team.

Forward Mindaugas Kacinas recorded his second career double-double for South Carolina (1-2), leading the team with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Sindarius Thornwell scored in double figures for the third straight game to start his career high, adding 10.

The Tigers built an initial advantage with a 13-3 run over a 4:02 stretch early on in which they hit three of four 3-point attempts. Clemson increased its advantage during an 0-for-13 Gamecocks drought that lasted 6:46 in the latter portion of the half, and took a 35-26 lead to halftime.

South Carolina cut the Clemson lead to one with 12:51 to go, but the Tigers ran out to a 16-4 spurt that put them comfortably ahead for good. The Clemson lead ballooned to 18 before a couple of late baskets to finish the game for South Carolina.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McDaniels has 12 blocks in his last two games. … South Carolina leads the all-time series 88-76, but Clemson has captured 34 of the past 50 contests. … South Carolina has just four road wins in the past two-plus seasons.