Preview: South Carolina at Florida

In the course of a week, South Carolina’s focus has shifted from trying to claim the SEC regular-season title to hoping to avoid another late-season collapse. The Gamecocks will have another tough challenge as they try to avoid a third consecutive loss Tuesday at No. 12 Florida.

A week ago, the Gators and Gamecocks were locked in a three-way tie with Kentucky atop the SEC standings, but a home loss to Arkansas and a defeat at Vanderbilt have all but buried South Carolina’s title hopes. "I think it's us," Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell told reporters. "We're just not who we've been all year. We're losing some close games. We're not getting blown out. Those are mental mistakes when you lose close ones." Florida remains tied with the Wildcats and will have to be careful not to look ahead to a looming trip to Kentucky on Saturday. The Gators have won eight straight since a two-game skid that began with a 57-53 loss at South Carolina on Jan. 18.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (20-7, 10-4 SEC): The Gamecocks rank 16th nationally in field-goal defense, holding opponents to 39.4 percent, but they’ve allowed four straight foes to shoot 42 percent or better. They also have been inconsistent at the offensive end despite continued strong play from Thornwell (20.2 points, seven rebounds), who has accounted for 36.5 percent of the Gamecocks’ scoring over the last five games. To pull off the upset, he will need more help from backcourt mates PJ Dozier (13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds) and Duane Notice (10.2 points), as well as emerging big man Chris Silva (10.1, 5.9 rebounds).

ABOUT FLORIDA (22-5, 12-2): The Gators are coming off a week during which they scored an SEC-record 114 points in a win at Auburn on Tuesday and eked out a 57-52 victory at Mississippi State four days later. Florida lost leading scorer Canyon Barry (13.2 points) to a sprained ankle against the Bulldogs, and his status versus South Carolina will be a game-time decision, which could be a huge blow for a team already missing center John Egbunu (knee). If Barry can’t go, the Gators will be left with just two players – KeVaughn Allen (13.1 points) and Devin Robinson (11.1, 5.8 rebounds) – who average double digits in points.

TIP-INS

1. The Gamecocks rank second in the nation in 3-point defense (28.5 percent). Florida did not make a 3-pointer in the first meeting.

2. South Carolina has forced at least 15 turnovers in all but one SEC game and averaged 18.5 per contest in league play.

3. Florida F Kevarrius Hayes stepped in for Egbunu and collected eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots against Mississippi State.

PREDICTION: Florida 72, South Carolina 67