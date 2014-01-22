Preview: South Carolina at Georgia

Georgia will try to keep the momentum going from a surprising 3-1 start in SEC play when struggling South Carolina pays a visit Wednesday evening. The Bulldogs got off to an uninspiring 6-6 start in non-conference play, but they have rebounded to win three of their first four conference games for the first time since 2007. Leading scorer Charles Mann struggled with foul trouble in the Bulldogs’ most recent win over Arkansas, but he rebounded to carry the team in overtime and gain praise from coach Mark Fox, who told the Athens Banner-Herald, “With his experience, he had a chance to kind of gather himself and he finished well.”

South Carolina is still searching for conference win number one in Frank Martin’s second year, though its four losses have been by an average of just seven points. The often-animated Martin was especially frustrated during the Gamecocks’ most recent one-point loss to Mississippi, launching into an especially angry tirade on the sidelines at the team’s lone senior, Brenton Martin. “I got wrapped up in the moment trying to get our program to take a step forward. … There’s no place for me or any other coach to speak to Brent, or any other athlete, the way I did that moment there,” Martin told reporters Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (7-10, 0-4 SEC): One encouraging sign for Martin in the loss to the Rebels was the performance of highly touted freshman Sindarius Thornwell, who has been inconsistent since the holidays. Thornwell, the team’s leading scorer at 12 points per game, notched his first career double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. When Thornwell hasn’t gotten it going, the Gamecocks have struggled mightily, as they are in the bottom third nationally in both scoring and field goal percentage.

ABOUT GEORGIA (9-7, 3-1): The ability to win without a huge day from Mann, who scored just nine points against Arkansas, has to give Fox much more confidence in his complementary players. That said, Mann has shown the ability to explode for stretches, going for 18 and 22 against Missouri and Alabama respectively. One guy Fox would like to see get going is Nemanja Djurisic, who has scored just 11 points total in the Bulldogs’ most recent three games after pouring in 16 against Missouri.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia has won six of the last seven meetings between the two teams.

2. Williams is 49-of-50 for a nation-best 98 percent from the free-throw line this season.

3. Georgia is 9-0 when outrebounding its opponent.

PREDICTION: Georgia 72, South Carolina 63