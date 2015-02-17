Preview: South Carolina at Georgia

Georgia should have plenty of motivation entering Tuesday’s home contest against South Carolina, given the Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs last month and Georgia’s NCAA Tournament resume took a hit with Saturday’s loss to Auburn. “We had a lead and didn’t close the game,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters after the Bulldogs blew a late nine-point lead in losing to the sub-.500 Tigers. South Carolina lost by 34 points Saturday at No. 1 Kentucky, the Gamecocks’ seventh loss in nine games.

The Gamecocks, who sit in 13th place in the SEC, held the Bulldogs to 11 field goals in a 67-50 home victory on Jan. 31. Sindarius Thornwell scored 20 points in the Kentucky loss and is averaging 15.3 points in his past three games. Georgia has lost three of its past five games but remains tied for fifth in the SEC and still projects as a NCAA Tournament team, unless it continues stumbling down the stretch.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (12-12, 3-9 SEC): The Gamecocks are second in the conference and were eight nationally entering Monday in defending opposing shooters, holding foes to 37.9 percent from the field. But South Carolina has struggled on offense, hitting a SEC-worst 40.7 percent of their field-goal attempts. Thornwell averages 11.9 points per game and posted his ninth career 20-point game against Kentucky.

ABOUT GEORGIA (16-8, 7-5): The Bulldogs shot only 37.7 percent against Auburn, hit 4-of-19 3-point attempts and allowed 22 points in the final 5:17. Marcus Thornton, who missed the first meeting against South Carolina with a concussion, averages a team-high 12.6 points and ranks sixth in the SEC in rebounds (7.1). Georgia is 11th in the nation in defensive rebounding at 27 per contest.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina G Marcus Stroman, who leads the Gamecocks at 3.6 assists per contest, has missed the past two games with a throat infection.

2. The Bulldogs shot 22 percent from the field at South Carolina.

3. South Carolina F Laimonas Chatkevicius is shooting 51.2 percent from the field, but is 10-of-34 in his past four games.

PREDICTION: Georgia 63, South Carolina 52